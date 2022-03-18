Holi 2022: Shilpa Shetty's Little Daughter Samisha And Son Viaan Played With Flowers Instead Of Colours

Viaan and Shamisha celebrating Holi. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Holi, the festival of colours is here, and celebs have been sharing glimpses. Shilpa Shetty also shared a video giving a glimpse of her eco-friendly Holi. She uploaded a video of her kids-Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra celebrating the festival. However, instead of colours, they played with flower petals as Shilpa is a quite an eco-friendly person. In the video, we can see both the kids donning white outfits-Samisha wore a customised top with her name written at the back while Viaan wore a traditional outfit. In the background, Shilpa can be heard screaming, "Happy Holi"

Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty captioned it as, "May all your worries and grief burn away in the Holika fire. It is the season of new beginnings, a new harvest, a new moon, and a new zeal for life... May you be showered with all the colours of happiness and love. Happy Holi to you and your dear ones!"

As soon as she shared the video, her industry friends and fans bombarded the comment section. Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty was among the first to comment, she wrote, "Happy Holi," along with three hearts. Calling Shamisha "laddoo", Choreographer Farah Khan wrote, "This laddoo is so edible," along with a heart emoticon.

Last night, Shilpa Shetty had celebrated Holika Dahan with Viaan and Samisha and even shared the video while performing the rituals. Sharing the video on Instagram stories, she wrote, "#HolikaDahan burn all the negativity and live a life of greater good"