Of Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora's Rumoured Wedding, Actors Says, 'No Hurry'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora photographed in Mumbai.

A lot has been written and scratched about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's rumoured impending wedding, however, the Gunday actor told DNA in an interview that he is not in a hurry to get married. When asked if he will 'soon' marry Malaika Arora, the 33-year-old actor said: "No, I am not. I'm 33 and you have to take my word when I say, I'm in no hurry to get married." Arjun and Malaika are frequently spotted together during dinner outings and partying with common friends. Arjun Kapoor admitted that Malaika Arora is 'special' to him but he did not elaborate about his relationship saying, "I have no desire to justify my personal life beyond a point. It is important to have good people around me and I feel fortunate that I have such individuals in my life."

Media reports suggested that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora set April 17 as their wedding date. Speaking about the speculation about the rumoured wedding, Arjun Kapoor told DNA: "The subject of my wedding is not something that I would like to talk about. Frankly, if I was tying the knot, people would know about it. Today, nothing stays or needs to be hidden beyond a point."

"Speculation is harmless. But I admit, I don't like to respond to it all the time. Also, it gets tiring for the people involved to constantly react" he added.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Namaste England while he's awaiting the release of India's Most Wanted. He's also filming Panipat with director Ashutosh Gowarikar and co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

