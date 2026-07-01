Bradley Cooper’s Ocean’s Eleven Prequel Lands Another Oscar Nominated Star

The Ocean's Eleven prequel is getting bigger, with Monica Barbaro in talks to join its star studded cast. The Top Gun: Maverick actress will appear alongside Bradley Cooper, Margot Robbie and Wagner Moura.

The movie will take place before Danny Ocean's casino heists and will tell the story of his parents, who are expected to be the clever masterminds behind his remarkable skills. Instead of being set in Las Vegas, the film will reportedly take place during the Monaco Grand Prix.

Along with several Oscar nominated stars, well known cinematographer Linus Sandgren, who won an Academy Award for La La Land, is also part of the team. Although many details are still under wraps, the expanding cast and new setting have already created excitement among fans.

Margot Robbie confirmed the story and setting of the upcoming Ocean's Eleven prequel during her appearance at CinemaCon.

As per Variety, she said, “Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows, his parents. You'll see them in their prime, and in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.”

This will be Bradley Cooper's fourth film as a director, following A Star Is Born, Maestro and Is This Thing On?

Before appearing in Ocean's Eleven prequel, Monica Barbaro will be seen alongside Callum Turner in the romantic comedy One Night Only, set to release in August. She will also play Mira Murati in Luca Guadagnino's Artificial.

There were reports that George Clooney, who played Danny Ocean in the original films, is planning another Ocean's sequel.

Reports claim that Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and Don Cheadle will return as their original characters for a new heist story featuring the group as older criminals. So far, no further details have been released.