Nothing To See Here. Just Tara Sutaria's Sundowner Pic From The Maldives

Actress Tara Sutaria is in the Maldives, which means expect viral-worthy photos. The 24-year-old actress shared a glimpse of her Maldives vacation on Instagram and it makes us want to pack our bags and take off. Looks like Tara Sutaria had one helluva sunset experience as she can be seen chilling on the deck of what appears to be her water-villa with the sky painted in colours of the setting sun. Tara looks gorgeous in black swimwear, styled with a tropical hat. Tara Sutaria borrowed lyrics from South-African singer Miriam Makeba's song Malaika to caption her photo. "Malaika, nakupenda malaika," she wrote, which from Swahili translates into English as "Angel, love you angel."

Needless to say that Tara Sutaria's photo sent her Instafam into a tizzy. Take a look at Tara Sutaria's sundowner photo here:

Over the weekend, Tara Sutaria was spotted "mermaiding" in the Maldives waters like this:

Actually, anybody would make a splash if you get a view like this from your Maldives stay. "Dive in... ( I know I did)," she captioned her post.

Tara Sutaria switched to films from being a star actress for Disney television. She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar produced Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, which performed decently in theatres. Next, Tara Sutaria starred in Marjaavaan with Sidharth Malhotra last year, which turned out to be a box office dud. She has a movie named Tadap, to be directed by Milan Luthria, in her line-up.