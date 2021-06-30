Nothing To See Here, Just Nora Fatehi Dancing To Another Peppy Track

Nora Fatehi in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: norafatehi)

Actress Nora Fatehi is known for her mind-blowing dance moves. Be it on big screen, or social media, Nora never fails to set the stage ablaze with her dance. On Wednesday, the 29-year-old actress sent the Internet into a tizzy with a brand new video of herself. Like always, the video features the actress doing the thing that she does the best - dancing. In the video that she shared on Instagram, Nora Fatehi can be seen shaking a leg on musician Drake's song One Dance. Keeping it stylish as ever, Nora Fatehi can be seen dressed in a pink bralette and denim shorts in the video. In the caption, Nora revealed that dancing is one of her ways to spend the "summer time". Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote: "Summer time vibes... back up and wine it."

As mentioned above, Nora's video has set the Internet ablaze with fans liking, sharing and commenting on the post. Among others, actress Aahana Kumra and singer Guru Randhawa commented on Nora's post. "No competition," Guru Randhawa wrote in his comment, while Aahana Kumra dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at the aforementioned video here:

Besides her dance videos, Nora Fatehi also shares a lot of other fun videos on Instagram. Last week, she dropped her version of "showing myself in a bikini" video on Instagram. The ROFL video left the Internet in splits.

Check out the video here:

Here are some more videos of Nora Fatehi from her Instagram feed:

In terms of work, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D. She will next be seen in the films Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Satyameva Jayate 2.