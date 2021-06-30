Nothing To See Here, Just Milind Soman 'Chilling Like A Villain'

Milind Soman in a still from his video. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Milind Soman, on Tuesday evening, posted a video of himself "chilling like a villain" and left his fans in awe. The model-actor can be seen sporting trousers and balancing on deck railing. As per Milind Soman, he is just "sitting around" in the video. Very cool, Milind Soman. "Just sittin' around. #tuesdayvibes #chillinlikeavillain #feelitreelit #reelsindia," he wrote in the caption of his post. In the comments section of Milind Soman's post, his wife Ankita Konwar dropped fiery icons. Many fans also left heart and fiery emojis in their respective comments. Check out Milind Soman's post here:

Milind Soman is a fitness enthusiast and his Instagram feed is filled with pictures and videos of him working out and practicing yoga. On International Yoga Day, he shared this photo and wrote: "Happy #internationalyogaday! Mind, body and spirit work together to bring out the best in you... Stand before you walk, walk before you run, run before you jump, jump before you stand on your head! And remember to do it all step by step, learn all things like a child, mind open, body gradually prepared...Step by step."

Milind Soman also trends on social media for sharing amazing throwback pictures from his modelling days. We have selected a few for you, take a look now:

Milind Soman was last seen in web-series Paurashpur and before in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please!. He is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He has co-judged two television shows - India's Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year.