Just Two 'Patakha Kudis' - Rakul Preet Singh And Shehnaaz Gill - Vibing Together

A still from the video. (courtesy: shehnaazgill)

Rakul Preet Singh's Chhatriwaliwas released on January 20. The film, directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, saw a direct-to-digital release on Zee5. It also stars Sumeet Vyas in a crucial role. Oh, and, the actress is super busy with promotional campaigns. Now, as part of it, Rakul Preet visited Shehnaaz Gill's talk show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. In the video, which was recorded on the sets of the show, the two are seen grooving to the beats of Special Edition Kudi, from the film Chhatriwali. Oh boy. They look stunning. The caption read, “Just 2 Patakha Kudis vibing together in #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill.” The video became an instant hit on the social media platform. Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis.

Chhatriwali, which is set in Haryana, shows Rakul Preet Singh as a quality control head at a condom factory. The aim of the film is to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex, reported news agency ANI. The film is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

For Rakul Preet Singh, Chhatriwali is “extremely special”. Sharing her thoughts on the storyline of the film, the actress said, "For me, every film of mine has been special but Chhatriwali is extra special for many reasons. After so many years in the industry, I am finally getting to headline a film and what better than an entertaining film with a thought-provoking social message." Satish Kaushik, Rajesh Tailang and Dolly Ahluwalia are also part of the film.

Rakul Preet Singh will soon share the screen space with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in Mudassar Aziz's next. Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet have previously worked together in Sardar Ka Grandson. At the time of announcing their association, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Picture aadhi se zyaada done hai. Director saab too much fun hai. Humari jodiyan tan tana tan tan hai. Title jald hi batane waale humare producer no 1 hai. [More than half of the film has been shot. Director sir is too much fun. Our team is great. Our title will soon be announced by producer no.1]” along with the hashtag #TitleKyaHaiYaar.”

Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani have bankrolled the project.