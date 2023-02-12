When Kapil Sharma Met An 'International Fan.' (His Words)

Kapil Sharma with a fan. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

Kapil Sharma is a man of many talents. He is a comedian, actor, and a singer. Today, we are here to talk about Kapil Sharma - the actor. Reason? His latest update on Instagram. In the pic, he is posing with an “international” fan, who loved his film Zwigato. “Come on baby, I have some international fans… Zwigato,” read his caption. Zwigato is directed by Nandita Das. The film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Busan International Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala. As per the latest update, Zwigato will hit the theatres on March 17 (more on that later).

Kapil Sharma's post has attracted a lot of attention on social media. Replying to the pic, actress Mahhi Vij said, “You have fans worldwide my brother.” Echoing a similar sentiment, actress Elli AvrRam wrote, “Of course, you do.”

In Zwigato, Kapil Sharma plays the role of a food delivery boy who is exploring the world of the gig economy. The film also stars Shahana Goswami in the lead role. The film had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September last year. Kapil Sharma, last month, announced the release date of the film on Instagram. Along with a clip, he wrote, “The most awaited order of the year is finally arriving! Zwigato. In Cinemas on 17th March. A heartwarming tale about a food delivery rider."

Talking more about the film, Nandita Das earlier said, "Zwigato is finally ready! A story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that we normalise around us. I found the perfect producing partner in Sameer Nair to tell this simple yet complex slice-of-life film."

Kapil Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015.