Not Summer, Athiya Shetty's Swimsuit Look Is Raising The Temperature

Athiya Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: athiyashetty)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are vacationing in Spain. The actress has been actively sharing glimpses from her Spain diaries. On Saturday evening, she shared glimpses of her vacation itinerary, which of course includes swimming in the clear blue sea. What particularly caught our attention was a picture in which Athiya is seen enjoying the scenic view in a black and white printed swimsuit.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Athiya wrote, "The bluest of bluesss." Take a look at the post below.

Last week, Athiya shared pictures from her exotic holiday on social media. From serene views to scrumptious meals, the photo dump featured it all. In the first picture, Athiya can be seen wearing a multi-colour sweater. She opted for a dewy makeup look and left her tresses open. Another snapshot captures her enjoying a cup of coffee. Some snapshots also feature glimpses of dogs and sheep. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "change of scenery."

Her post received love from her industry friends. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Too beautiful." Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Prettiness." Anshula Kapoor's caption read, "Best."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married on January 23, 2023, after dating for nearly four years. Their wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. They exchanged wedding vows at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.