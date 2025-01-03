Tom Holland Reveals Why He Avoids Posing On The Red Carpets With Zendaya: "It's Not My Moment"

Tom Holland and Zendaya often set couple goals. But did you know that Tom does not join Zendaya on the red carpet for the premieres of her films unless he is part of the cast? The actor recently shared his thoughts on this.

Tom said that he prefers staying out of the limelight during Zendaya's movie screenings because he wants it to be "her moment."

In an interview with Men's Health, Tom Holland said, “Because it's not my moment, it's her moment, and if we go together, it's about us.” The actor mentioned that he prefers not to attend premieres of other actors' movies because it can shift the focus away from them, and Zendaya is no exception.

Tom and Zendaya have appeared in three Spider-Man movies together: Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019) and No Way Home (2021). During the filming of these films, they began dating.

In 2025, Tom and Zendaya will spend a lot of time on film sets together as they will star in the fourth Spider-Man movie and Christopher Noplan's The Odyssey.

Tom also opened up about his experience of shooting alongside his girlfriend. He shared, “It's just that perfect thing when you're on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don't agree with, and it's just that familiar glance at each other of like, ‘Can't wait to talk about that later.'”

Tom Holland also talked about fatherhood, saying that once he becomes a father, he plans to step away from movies and focus fully on golf and his kids. He mentioned that he would live like a regular person, away from the spotlight. “When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore. Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth,” Tom said.

Tom Holland was last seen in the psychological thriller miniseries, The Crowded Room.