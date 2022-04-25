Neha Dhupia Has The Cutest Workout Partner. Hint: It's Not Angad

Neha Dhupia with her son. (courtesy: nehadhupia)

It has been just a few months since Neha Dhupia gave birth to her son, but that has in no way deterred the actress from getting back to the grind. The star has been posting pictures and videos of her workout sessions, each more inspirational than the other. So what is the secret behind her motivation? Neha Dhupia's new post reveals that it is one Mr Bedi. And before you think it is her husband, actor Angad Bedi, we are here to correct you. It is, in fact, the other Mr Bedi – the couple's adorable son, Guriq Dhupia Bedi, who is inspiring his mother to achieve her goals.

Giving us a glimpse of just how Guriq manages to do this, Neha Dhupia has shared a set of photos in which the little one is seen stretching along with his mother, as she pulls off the Downward Dog pose on a yoga mat at home. Sharing the photos, Neha said, “My Monday motivation,” and tagged her son's Instagram handle.

Neha Dhupia's friends and fans showered their love on the mother-son duo in the comments section. Friends and actresses Katrina Kaif and Dia Mirza replied with heart emojis. Saba Pataudi, actress Soha Ali Khan's sister and a friend of the couple, said, “Mahsha'Allah…love love love!”

A few days ago, Neha Dhupia was seen working out with actor Vicky Kaushal in the gym. So impressed was Vicky Kaushal by the actress that he posted two videos praising Neha. In the videos shared on Instagram Stories, Vicky and Neha are seen exercising on yoga mats. Along with the clip, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Late-night drill with this wonder woman, Neha Dhupia”. In a second clip, he wrote, “Neha Dhupia, giving in everything she has got. What a fighter.” Read all about it here.

Earlier this year, Neha Dhupia had shared an image that was taken during a stroll on the beach with her son Guriq. In the picture, the actress is seen cradling her son in her arms and kissing him, with the sun, sand and sea in the background. In the caption, she wrote, “The rising son!” Neha Dhupia also tagged the Instagram handle dedicated to Guriq and added a sun emoji.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been married since 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in 2018 and son Guriq in 2021.