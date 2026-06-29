Noah Kahan Reacts After Concertgoers Poop On Floor During Concert: "Just Go To The Bathroom"

Noah Kahan is reminding fans to keep concert etiquette in mind after an unexpected incident at one of his recent shows. The singer-songwriter urged concertgoers to use venue restrooms after a fan allegedly defecated on the floor during his Philadelphia tour stop.

In a post shared on X, Noah wrote, "If you have to poop at a show please dear god just go to the bathroom lmao. I've pooped my pants as much as the next 29-year-old, but you guys gotta understand there's a venue worker out there with a 1000-yard stare after dealing with that.”

In a follow-up post, the artist admitted to pooping his pants while performing onstage during a stop in Charlottesville. "That's because I am dedicated to my craft," he added.

Noah Kahan was reacting to a video that went viral on TikTok and seemed to show the obscene aftermath after a fan seemingly defecated on the floor during his The Great Divide Tour at Citizens Bank Park.

Some concertgoers looked stunned by the incident, while others kept dancing to Kahan's set and didn't notice. People who said they were there claimed security later removed the person responsible.

His remarks follow pop star Olivia Rodrigo's recent admission that she could smell fans in the front row who chose to wear adult diapers to her show.

Talking to presenters Chloe Burrows and Tyler West during an appearance on KISS Radio, the singer said, "I have been to certain concerts and certain festivals where people wear diapers so that they can be front row of the show, and that's been an experience as a performer that I have… smelled.”

Olivia alluded to a similar practice by some attendees at the annual Times Square New Year's Eve ball drop, where long waits make diapers a workaround. "Everyone is wearing diapers… They sit there all day. I think about it kind of often… It's a real thing," she added.

Noah Kahan's The Great Divide Tour kicked off on 11 June 2026 and runs through 30 August 2026 across North America. The singer will next perform at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on July 1.