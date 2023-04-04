Samantha Ruth Prabhu Denies She Commented On Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Dating Rumours

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making headlines for the past several months due to professional and personal developments. The actress, who has had a great run professionally, has been experiencing a tumultuous few years on the personal front. It began with the end of the actress' marriage of four years to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple separated in 2021. Now, with rumours of Naga Chaitanya dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala gaining momentum, Samantha Ruth Prabhu appears to be caught in the whirlwind, once again. A report by The Siasat Daily stated the actress as having reacted to the rumours and even attributed a quote to her. However, Samantha has clarified that she did not make any such comments. Sharing a quote attributed to her, Samantha tweeted: "I never said this."

The news report stated Samantha Ruth Prabhu as saying: “I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not know the value of love will be left in tears irrespective of the number of people they date. At least that girl should be happy. If he changes his behaviour and looks after the girl without hurting her, it will be good for everyone.”

Rumours of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dating gathered steam over the last few days after images of the two stars at a restaurant in London went viral. Naga Chaitanya was captured in a photo with chef Surender Mohan at a restaurant, and it was Sobhita Dhulipala sitting at a table in the background that caught everyone's attention. The picture was taken in London, as indicated by the geotag of the hotel in the chef's Instagram post. As soon as the post was shared, followers were quick to spot Sobhita in the background and one user even asked, "Is that @sobhitad behind you?" Check out the image here.

Recently, in an interview with Miss Malini for the promotion of her film Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared that she gave her “100%” to her marriage. "While I was offered Oo Antava, I was in the middle of all of the separation. So, it's like okay I'm doing it because I just thought that why should I hide? I mean I did not do anything wrong, why should I hide? I was not going to go into hiding and wait for all of the trolling and abuse to go away and then slowly creep back in like someone who had committed a crime. I was not going to do that. I gave my marriage 100%. It did not work out but I was not going to beat myself up and feel guilty for something that I didn't do,” she was quoted as saying.

Announcing their separation, the two actors shared in a post, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."



Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have worked together in films such asMajili, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya. They got married in 2017 and separated in 2021.