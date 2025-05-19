No Points For Guessing Who Formed Kareena Kapoor's "Own Band People" After She Missed Guns N Roses Show

Kareena Kapoor might have missed Guns N Roses but her own "Band people" made it up. On Monday morning, Kareena Kapoor shared two pictures on her Instagram Stories, setting the Internet on fire. In the pictures, Saif Ali Khan and his elder son Taimur can be seen jamming. While Saif faces the camera, Taimur is seen seated with his back to the camera.

In the first picture, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Might have missed Guns N Roses." In the second one, "But I Got My Own Band People."

For the unversed, Guns N Roses performed in India after a 12-year hiatus and in Mumbai on May 17, 2025 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Kareena referred to the concert, implying she has missed the show.

Earlier this month, Kareena Kapoor took part at the inaugural edition of the WAVES ( World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit). During a conversation with Karan Johar and Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor shared an anecdote when the Lincoln director recognised her and complimented her.

"I was actually in a restaurant, I am travelling somewhere. Steven Spielberg was eating at the same restaurant. This was many moons ago, when 3 Idiots had just released. He actually came up to me and told me that, "Are you that girl who was in that very famous Indian film about three students?" I said, "Yes, that's me." He said, "My god. I loved that movie."

"I didn't need to act in an English film for him to see me. He watched 3 Idiots. That's a moment for us," Kareena Kapoor said while beaming with pride.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the multi-starrer Singham Again. She was also seen in Crew last year.