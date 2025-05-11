"No OTT Release For Rajkummar Rao's <i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i> Till Next Hearing": Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Saturday granted an ad-interim injunction restraining Maddock Films from releasing Bhool Chuk Maaf on OTT platforms before completing its agreed-upon 8-week theatrical run with PVR Inox.

The order was passed after PVR Inox filed a petition against Maddock Films' announcement to skip the theatrical release and premiere the film directly on Amazon Prime Video on May 16.

The announcement came just one day before the film was originally scheduled to hit cinemas on May 9.

"In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16--only on Prime Video, worldwide," the production house said in a statement shared on social media.

PVR Inox, in its court plea, argued that the last-minute change was a breach of the contract signed between the parties on May 6, 2025.

The agreement specified that the film must have an 8-week window before it can be released online.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is directed and written by Karan Sharma and stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 16.