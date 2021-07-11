'No Shortcuts, No Magic Pills': Actor Rohit Roy Sums Up His Physical Transformation With This Post

Rohit Roy shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rohitboseroy )

An actor's life is not easy. From demanding working hours to the constant pressure of having to look a certain way, our favourite stars put in a lot of effort to entertain us. And giving us a look at the challenges that the profession brings with it, actor Rohit Roy has shared a sneak peek of how he underwent a massive physical transformation recently. In an Instagram post, the actor shared a photo collage that featured him in different stages of his fitness journey and we must say that the transformation is stunning.

Sharing the image, the actor added in the caption that the results were thanks to consistent efforts and did not involve any shortcuts. In the note, he wrote, "Transformations take time… there are no shortcuts… and definitely NO MAGIC PILLS!"

Take a look at the post here.

He shared the image on his Instagram Stories with a note that read, " Be fit! Be strong! Stay the course!"

Screenshot of Rohit's Instagram story.

In another post that touched upon his fitness level, he shared a throwback image from 15 years ago. He wrote, "When I had no BODY but still loved to POSE."

The actor has also been indulging in a fair bit of "self-love" recently. Sharing a still of himself from one of his films, the actor said, "Oooooh those eyes!!!! Sometimes a little self-love doesn't hurt. My friends say I'm too critical of myself most of the time so this post is to appreciate myself!"

Giving fans a peek into another self-care routine, the actor shared that he loves to read. In the image, the actor is seen sitting in a bathtub with a tablet in hand. Along with the note, she wrote, "Best kinda addiction…Read… Learn… Repeat!"

Rohit Roy is known for his work in television shows such as Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, Sanjivani, and Swabhimaan. He has also appeared in films like Paltan, Kaabil, Fashion and Kaante. Television and film actor Ronit Roy is his elder brother.