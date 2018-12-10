No, Anushka Sharma Has Not Signed Any Film With Sanjay Leela Bhansali Yet

Anushka Sharma promotes Zero in Mumbai

Anushka Sharma has not signed any film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, reports news agency PTI. Over the weekend, several unconfirmed reports stated that Anushka, currently awaiting the release of Zero, has collaborated with Mr Bhansali for a film which also stars Salman Khan. Anushka and Salman are co-stars of 2016 blockbuster film Sultan. However, the actress' spokesperson refuted the reports claiming that Anushka has roped in for the project, adding that she would "love to collaborate" with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in future. "Anushka Sharma would love to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali but as of now, there is no truth to the speculations claiming she has been signed for his next. We request you to kindly refrain from reporting on the same," the spokesperson said in a statement, PTI reports.

Last month, reports of Shah Rukh Khan being in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film, also did the rounds on the Internet. However, Shah Rukh, who headlines Zero, said that right now, he is only keeping his dates for the Rakesh Sharma biopic. 2002's Devdas is the only film SRK has made with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a fantastic director and he always has lots of stories to tell. He loves both me and Salman. He comes and tells me all his stories, lekin yeh waali abhi tak bataya nahi hai usne (smiles). The only film that I have committed to doing right now is Mr Mahesh Mathai's Rakesh Sharma biopic (tentatively titled Salute)," SRK told The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Anushka and Shah Rukh are busy with Zero promotions. The films also stars Katrina Kaif.

Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, hits the theatres on December 21.

(With PTI inputs)

