New Year 2022: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Are Here To 'Enjoy.' What Else They Here For?

Happy New Year, folks! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently on a New Year vacation. Ranveer Singh shared a video from their dinner date on his Instagram profile. In the video, Deepika can be seen digging into a meal. Ranveer Singh asks her in the video, "Having fun baby?" To which Deepika Padukone replied, "We here to enjoy, what else we here for?" Deepika says in the same accent as Ranveer Singh does in the film 83, in which he played the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika starred as Kapil Dev's wife Romi. Deepika Padukone has also backed the film. "Happy New Year," Ranveer Singh captioned the video.

In the comments section, Ranveer's 83 co-star Nishant Dahhiyya commented: "Hahaha ye right casting hai." Saqib Saleem added, "She does it better lala." Zoya Akhtar dropped two heart emojis and she wrote: "One for each."

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone shared this album on Instagram and she wrote: "Year end photo dump of all the things I love... Food, flowers and travel."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony - per Konkani rituals in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. Both the stars have super busy schedules ahead.