New Year 2018: Tejasswi Prakash, Vatsal Sheth, Other TV Celebs Share Resolution And Plans

Be it about getting fitter or travelling more - television personalities like Delnaaz Irani, Tejasswi Prakash and Vatsal Sheth have resolved to make their New Year better. Here are their plans:I don't believe in resolutions because I've been promising myself that I will lose weight and I've been the same for years. So now I have changed my approach - it's all about loving yourself the way you are and also working harder professionally.: I have always spent New Year's Eve with my family where we sit together and goof around till 12 a.m. to wish each other a Happy New Year. My New Year resolution for 2018 is to have more faith in God's plan for me and continue doing great work.This New Year's Eve is very special as Ishita Dutta and I got married few weeks ago. We would be visiting a friend's farmhouse in Karjat, far away from the hustle and bustle of the city. I don't believe in New Year resolutions as most of the people even forget them once the party is over. I truly feel that if you want to bring a change or correct something, one doesn't need to wait for the new year... Simply do it then and there itself. The right time is now.It has been a great year in regards to work where I got to enact a very different role in the show "Ek Deewaana Tha" and I am humbled with all the love and affection showered by my fans. My New Year resolution for 2018 is to listen more and speak less.I want to work harder and fulfill all my duties as a husband, father and a son. My New Year resolution would be 'Haste Raho and Hasate Raho (Keep laughing and spread laughter)'. In 2018, I want to continue what I am doing as an actor and I think I am doing a fantastic job.My resolution for the New Year will be to exercise every day. Each one of us needs to take the resolution of spreading joy. There can never be enough laughter or smiles in the world.My 2018 resolution will be to control my craving for sweets.