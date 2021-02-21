New Stunning Pics From Sanya Malhotra's Vacation

Sanya Malhotra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sanyamalhotra_)

Sanya Malhotra, who is currently vacationing at a beach destination, treated her Instafam to two new pictures on Saturday. The actress flew to an undisclosed location earlier this week. In her latest Instagram entry, Sanya Malhotra can be seen basking in the sun wearing an olive green bikini, which she paired with a shrug. The actress gave her caption a hilarious twist and wrote: "Which shoot?" (If you remember the viral 'Biggini shoot' meme). The different shades of blue in Sanya Malhotra made the whole post mesmerising. The actress' fans dropped red heart and fiery icons in the comments section of her post.

Check out Sanya Malhotra's new pictures from her vacation:

On Friday, the actress shared a glimpse of the breathtaking view she was enjoying on her vacation.

Sanya Malhotra started her vacation diaries with a video of herself cycling on the beach and exploring underwater life.

The actress then posted a set of pictures of herself chilling like a villain in a brown bikini at a resort.

In terms of work, Sanya Malhotra was last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo, which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Pearle Maaney, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Saurabh Sharma and Inayat Varma. Before that, she featured alongside Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi biopic.

Earlier, talking about working in Shakuntala Devi, Sanya Malhotra had told news agency PTI: "I am very excited to play the iconic Shakuntala Devi's daughter - Anupama Banerji. Everyone knows the achievements of the math genius Shakuntala Devi. I'm thrilled to bring on screen this dynamic mother - daughter relationship."

Sanya Malhotra made her Bollywood debut with the super hit film Dangal and went on to star in films like Pataakha and Badhaai Ho. She will next be seen in Netflix's Meenakshi Sundareshwar with Abhimanyu Dassani. She also has a crime thriller Love Hostel, co-starring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, lined up.