OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (Mar 24 - Mar 30): <i>Sikandar </i> And More

The week of March 24 to March 30 promises a thrilling ride with an exciting lineup of new releases. If you have not guessed already, we are talking about this week's most anticipated films and web series. From high-octane action thrillers to deeply moving dramas, there is something for everyone.

Not sure what to watch? Here's a look at the top releases of this week:

1. Sikandar (March 30) - Theatres

Sikandar, featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, promises to deliver high-octane action and drama. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss.

2. Chelsea Handler: The Feeling (March 25) - Netflix

Chelsea Handler's comedy special highlights her signature wit and humour as she navigates love, life and relationships.

3. I Survived A Crime Season 2 (March 26) - Netflix

The true-crime documentary series shares the harrowing experiences of victims who have survived violent crimes. Each episode features firsthand accounts and re-enactments of the crimes.

4. Million Dollar Secret (March 26) - Netflix

In this reality series, an undercover millionaire must hide in plain sight and evade elimination to keep the money and win the game. By solving puzzles, other contestants must unravel the clues to claim a life-changing prize of one million dollars.

5. Survival Of The Thickest Season 2 (March 27) - Netflix

The new season follows Mavis Beaumont as she continues her journey of self-discovery and growth in Italy. Following the steps of the prequel, the upcoming iteration promises more laughs, love and body-positive moments.

6. Transformers One (March 27) - Prime Video

The film narrates the untold origin story of Orion Pax (young Optimus Prime) and D-16 (young Megatron). Once brothers-in-arms, the duo turn into sworn enemies and forever change the fate of Cybertron.

7. Bosch: Legacy Season 3 (March 27) - Prime Video

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 is the final instalment of the series. The new season will conclude the story of Harry Bosch, a retired homicide detective turned private investigator. It is based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels Desert Star and The Black Ice.

8. Holland (March 27) - Prime Video

The psychological thriller features Nicole Kidman as Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose life unravels when she suspects her husband of living a double life. The film is directed by Mimi Cave.

9. Heo's Diner (March 24) - Wavve

The upcoming K-drama revolves around a man from the past who jumped 400 years in time in search of true flavour. It is based on the web novel of the same name by Jeon Seon-yeong.

10. Gold & Greed: The Hunt For Fenn's Treasure (March 27) - Netflix

The documentary series follows treasure hunters as they search for a hidden stash of gold and jewels worth millions. The treasure was hidden by eccentric millionaire Forrest Fenn, who left behind a cryptic poem as the only clue to its location.