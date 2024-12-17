New Releases This Week (December 16 - 22): <i>Girls Will Be Girls</i>, <i>Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous</i> And More

The week has arrived when your screens are about to be blessed with a buffet of fresh entertainment. Whether you're a fan of edge-of-the-seat thrillers, nostalgic dramas, or animated spy capers, there's something here to match your vibe. With the winter chill setting in, it's the perfect excuse to snuggle up under a blanket, sip on some hot cocoa, and dive into the world of captivating stories. From the heartwarming complexity of mother-daughter bonds to heist hilarity, multiverse madness and even a glimpse into the life of a music icon, this week's OTT lineup has a little bit of everything. December 16-22 promises to keep you entertained, intrigued and maybe even a little emotional. So, why wait?

This guide breaks down all the exciting new releases hitting your favourite streaming platforms. Grab your calendar, set those reminders and get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions, drama and laughter. Let's see what's in store this week:

1. Girls Will Be Girls - Prime Video (December 16)

A heartfelt coming-of-age drama following 16-year-old Mira (Preeti Panigrahi) and her complicated bond with her mother. Set in a Himalayan boarding school, the story delves into themes of teenage love, mother-daughter dynamics, and societal perceptions of female desire. This Indo-French co-production also premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

2. Zebra - Aha (December 20)

This Telugu-language thriller revolves around a man whose life takes a chaotic turn when Rs 5 crore is mistakenly deposited in his account. Starring Daali Dhananjaya, the story follows a suspenseful cat-and-mouse chase. Directed by Eashvar Karthic, Zebra is a must-watch for fans of financial crime thrillers.

3. Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous - Netflix (December 20)

A documentary on the rise, fall and comeback of the iconic rapper Honey Singh. Directed by Mozez Singh, it offers an insightful look into his life and legacy.

4. Spy x Family Code: White - Netflix (December 21)

This animated movie follows the Forger family as their secret lives collide during a winter getaway. While Loid and Yor hide their spy and assassin identities, their telepathic daughter Anya gets entangled in a mission that threatens world peace.

5. What If...? Season 3 - Disney+ Hotstar (December 22)

Marvel's animated series returns with thrilling alternate realities and surprising twists. Follow The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) as familiar MCU characters explore new paths and unexpected alliances.

6. Moonwalk - JioCinema (December 20)

This quirky comedy pits two thieves, Tarik (Anshumaan Pushkar) and Maddy (Samir Kochhar), against each other in a bizarre heist challenge. Amid hilarious twists, a love triangle and a legendary cellmate make this an entertaining watch.

7. The Six Triple Eight - Netflix (December 20)

This inspiring film tells the true story of the only all-Black Women's Army Corps unit deployed overseas during WWII. Starring Kerry Washington, this historical drama celebrates courage and resilience.

8. Pallotty 90's Kids - Manorama Max (December 18)

This award-winning Malayalam film captures the nostalgia of 1990s Kerala through a heartwarming tale of childhood friendships. A must-watch for anyone longing for a trip down memory lane.

9. Mechanic Rocky - Prime Video (December 13)

A mechanic's fight to save his ancestral garage from a powerful adversary leads to surprising revelations. Starring Vishwak Sen, this action-comedy offers a mix of laughs and thrills.

10. Aaron Rodgers: Enigma - Netflix (December 17)

A sports docuseries that chronicles NFL star Aaron Rodgers' journey as he overcomes an Achilles injury and reflects on pivotal moments in his career.

Which one of these projects are you most excited for?