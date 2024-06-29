New Poster: Sonakshi Sinha In A Spook Fest That Is Kakuda

Sonakshi Sinha in Kakuda. (courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha shared an update on her next project titled Kakuda. She shared a new poster, in which she stands in the dark with a flambeau in her hand. The text on the poster read, "A freakishly spooky comedy." Sonakshi Sinha captioned the post, "Indira doesn't believe in ghosts, but Kakuda's wrath is about to get very personal. Can she survive the mayhem?#AbMardKhatreMeinHai #Kakuda premiering on 12th July, only on ZEE5." Other than Sonakshi Sinha, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

Check out the poster here:

Kakuda is reportedly set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. The film has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP. The film has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, whose horror comedy Munjya is currently running in theatres. The horror comedy will premiere on streaming platform ZEE5 on July 12.

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan. The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Double XL and Mission Mangal, among others.

The actress recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. She made her web-series debut with Reema Kagti's Dahaad.