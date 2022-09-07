New Post From Mom-To-Be Alia Bhatt's Maternity Diaries

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Mother-to-be Alia Bhatt has shared yet another post on Instagram, establishing maternity fashion. The actor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Brahmastra, also starring her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, shared a few pictures of herself on Wednesday. Her caption read, "2 Days to go. See you at the movies" with a clenched teeth face, a red heart and a dancer emoji. In the pictures, Alia can be seen wearing a white top and blue jeans, paired with a violet blazer. Her post has garnered over 7 lakh likes within a few hours since it was uploaded. Many of her fans flooded her comments section with heart and fire emojis. One of them wrote, "Stunning mom." Alia's mother Soni Razdan too dropped a few hearts in the post's comment section.

Check out her post:

Alia Bhatt has shared many pictures of herself in stunning outfits, embracing her pregnancy journey.

Check out a few of her posts in stunning maternity outfits:

Alia Bhatt is all set for the release of one of her biggest projects Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy among others. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is set to hit screens on September 9.

Co-produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Namit Malhotra, Ayan Mukerji's film was in talks since 2018. Brahmastra's first part has been shot in many locations including Varanasi, Manali, London and Thailand. The film will also mark the first collaboration between parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as lead actors. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.