New Mom Saumya Tandon Shares First Pics Of Her Baby Boy On Social Media

Saumya Tandon with husband Saurabh Devendra Singh and son (Image courtesy saumyas_world_)

Highlights "Our bundle of joy," Saumya Tandon captioned one of the pictures "Kaala tika to maa beta," read one of the comments Saumya and Saurabh got married in December 2016

Actress Saumya Tandon, who is best known for portraying the role of Anita in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, welcomed her first child - a baby boy - with husband Saurabh Devendra Singh on January 14. On Sunday, the 34-year-old actress shared the first picture of the baby boy on social media today. On Instagram, Saumya shared a photo of herself with her husband and the little one cradled in their arms. "Our bundle of joy," she captioned the photo. The comments section is replete with congratulatory messages for the new mother. "Kaala tika to maa beta," "Congratulations and blessings to the little one," and "Cuteness overloaded," were some of the comments on the picture.

Our bundle of joy! A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Jan 19, 2019 at 7:56pm PST

In another picture shared by Saumya on her official Twitter handle, the actress gave us a sneak peek of her baby boy's feet. "Hi there! stepping into your world," says he, and he lands into my heart," she captioned the picture.

Take a look at the picture:

"Hi there! stepping into your world. " says he, and he lands into my heart. pic.twitter.com/81uoALCnDD — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) January 20, 2019

Saumya Tandon announced her pregnancy with a set of photos on social media, which appeared to be from her maternity photoshoot. "Woke up feeling like a magician today, feel like a superhero without a cape most days now, filled with blessing and godliness. Constantly excited by the buzzing in my head and the sudden pump of hormones; this promises to be a fascinating ride. The big news - I'm pregnant and trying to soak in every moment of it! Need your best wishes throughout," she captioned the pictures showcasing her baby bump.

After dating for about 10 years, Saumya married Saurabh in December 2016.

Saumya Tandon first featured in featured in 2006's TV soap Aisa Des Hai Mera and also hosted shows like Bournvita Quiz Contest, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout and Dance India Dance.