Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Actress Saumya Tandon Is Pregnant, Says She Feels Like A 'Superhero Without A Cape'

Saumya Tandon shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Saumya Tandon, best known for her role in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, is expecting her first child with husband Saurabh Devendra Singh. The actress Instagrammed photos from what appears to be a maternity photoshoot and wrote: "Woke up feeling like a magician today, feel like a superhero without a cape most days now, filled with blessing and godliness. Constantly excited by the buzzing in my head and the sudden pump of hormones; this promises to be a fascinating ride. The big news - I'm pregnant and trying to soak in every moment of it! Need your best wishes throughout." Fans of the actress are very happy for her and showered the comments section with best wishes.

Take a look at Saumya's post:

Saumya married banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in December 2016 after dating him for 10 years. Saumya prefers to keep her personal life private. Therefore, very little is known about Saumya's family.

Saumya Tandon first featured in TV show Aisa Des Hai Mera (2006) and she later hosted shows such as Bournvita Quiz Contest, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout and Dance India Dance. "When I came in this industry, I had no family background and not a single person from my family was related to the entertainment industry," Saumya earlier told IANS.

"The only thing that took me ahead in my life is my talent," said Saumya, who also played Kareena Kapoor's onscreen sister in 2007 film Jab We Met.

As of now, Saumya also hosts Entertainment Ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition.