New Day, New Pics From Keerthy Suresh And Antony Thattil's Wedding

Actor Keerthy Suresh recently shared a glimpse of her wedding celebration. She married her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil in December last year.

On Friday, Keerthy shared a series of beautiful pictures from the wedding party. In the photos, the actress looked radiant in a golden and white lehenga, while Antony wore a white kurta and mundu for the occasion.

Keerthy and Antony, who had been together for a long time, celebrated their union in Goa. Among the notable guests at the event was Thalapathy Vijay, who was dressed in a white kurta.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil made their relationship official with a throwback gem from Diwali. "15 years and counting (infinity symbol and nazar amulet emojis). It has always been Antony x Keerthy (Iykyk) (laughing and red heart emojis)," read Keerthy's note.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan. Directed by Kalees, the film is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri. Baby John, produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, was released in theatres on December 25, 2024.

The film follows the story of a DCP (played by Varun Dhawan), who relocates to a new place to protect his family.