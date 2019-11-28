Netflix's Ghost Stories: Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Mrunal Thakur Promise Spooky New Year

Sobhita Dhulipala in a still from Ghost Stories (courtesy netflix_in)

Netflix India and the makers of Ghost Stories dropped the release date of the much awaited horror anthology. Looks like fans will have a spooky New Year with four brand new Ghost Stories at midnight on January 1, 2020. Lust Stories directors Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Bannerjee are all set to make you scream with their new anthology Ghost Stories. Announcing the release date, Karan Johar, who directs one story in the horror anthology, wrote: "When the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2020... there's something unexpected and unknown that's going to be unleashed into the night." He also shared a teaser of sorts, in which KJo's fellow filmmakers, who direct a portion each in Ghost Stories reveal spooky details about the anthology.

"It's about things that are not really human," said Dibakar Banerjee while Anurag Kashyap added it's all about "monsters, supernatural." Talking about what's changed after making Ghost Stories, Zoya Akhtar said: "Innocent kindergarten rhymes are sending me running" while Karan Johar added: "I don't think I can ever look at big fat weddings the same way again." Mr Kashyap also said: "Birdsongs don't sound sweet to me anymore."

Meanwhile, Netflix also released new posters of the film, featuring Sobhita Dhulipala, Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor, who features in the portion directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Earlier, IANS reported that Ghost Stories was to begin filming in August. The four storylines will be inter connected and will end with a powerful climax. Srishti Behl Arya, Director International Originals at Netflix India, had told news agency IANS: "Some of the stuff have come out (somewhere), and some of the stuff is from the top of their mind. Incredibly talented -- Karan, Zoya, Anurag and Dibakar will bring their own twist to what you expect a ghost story to be. We are hoping to serve to all the customer who enjoyed Lust Stories."

Meanwhile, Lust Stories got international recognition this year with a Best TV Movie/Mini-Series nomination at the International Emmys but the award eventually went to Safe Harbour. The widely popular anthology featured the likes of Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.