'Neither Sushant Singh Rajput Nor I Have Ever Admitted That, So It's Not True': Rhea Chakraborty On Rumoured Relationship With The Actor

Rhea Chakraborty, in a recent interview with ETimes, denied reports about her rumoured relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and said: "It's not true." Rumours about the actress and Sushant dating each other surface on the Internet every now and then. Speaking about their rumoured relationship, Rhea told ETimes: "Neither Sushant Singh Rajput nor I have ever admitted that, so it's not true. Sushant and I are really good friends. I've known him for eight years now. We were in YRF together and we had the same manager for a long period. Our friendship has evolved over the years. I love all my friends and I don't hide that. I am very public about my love for the people in my life, whether they are girls or boys."

She added that she "doesn't know" what the actor thinks about her. "Whereas Sushant is a concern, he's one of the nicest and the coolest person I know. I don't know about him but to me, he's super cute and attractive. But I don't know what he thinks about me."

Rhea has talked about her relationship with the actor in several interviews earlier. In January, when the actress was asked about Sushant, she told Hindustan Times: "We've been very good friends for many years. I am fond of working towards our shared goals, like starting our new NGO, and travelling. If there is anything else between us or not, this isn't something that I want to disclose yet."

Last year, speaking about his relationship with Rhea, Sushant Singh Rajput told Bollywood Life: "I'm not allowed to say. It's not that someone else is saying that I'm not allowed to say it. I cannot allow myself to say anything."

Rhea and Sushant often make public appearances together. On the actor's birthday this year, Rhea called him a "boy with a golden heart" and wished him like this: "Happy birthday to the most beautiful "supermassive black hole" that is known to mankind! Shine on you crazy diamond. #boywithagoldenheart."

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the 2018 film Jalebi while Sushant's last film was Chhichhore.