Neha Bhasin On Her Battle With PDD, OCPD And Fibromyalgia: "I Am In Pain"

Neha Bhasin's latest Instagram post is sending shockwaves among her fans. On Saturday, the singer posted a note from her journal on Instagram and opened up about suffering from hormonal and mental conditions such as Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, Obsessive Compulsive Personality Disorder and Fibromyalgia. Her note began with the words, “I want to say a lot but I really don't know where to even begin or how to consolidate the helpless hell I am experiencing. After Years of knowing something is off. Finally with more awareness medically today comes the Diagnosis (on paper since 2 years, I have known since I was 20) which helps get the right treatments for the mental and hormonal illnesses and with all of this comes major realisation and then THE acceptance that at least for now my nervous system feels broken…Monthly fatigue, body pains, mental pain, anxiety, monthly depression, past traumas, fixing unhealthy relationship with food and body, sleep hygiene, back to therapy.”

The singer added how she tried to manage these conditions. She wrote, “Cognitive therapy, yoga, not isolating, not working a lot to manage stress, meeting people I love, Journaling, being ok with the discomfort. Less screen time, you name it But My monthly PMDD still finds a way to throw me in an old dark hole or dig many new ones. Is this my failure? Asks my CPD.. Flares up what my DR calls Fibromylgia which now I am finally ACCEPTING too.. I have worked out. Danced, performed through pain for years thinking I am just tight so stretch more. Mt therapist says for sometime do NOTHING. REST.”

Neha Bhasin added she has been in pain for decades. She said, “Acceptance lets you rest but rest makes you realise how tired and broken you are. None of it feels fair or okay or nearly pleasant on top of it PMDD loops of mental hell and now new awareness to not indulge them but to observe. On top of it they say you have OCPD TOO which also made you an achiever but has fatigued you. I have been in pain over decades but pushing through it all, living my dreams, propelling forward like a warrior. A girl living her dream.”

The star concluded, “Today, I saw an old man holding a huge box in 1 hand and an umbrella in the other struggling through the rain climbing up the stairs of my gym and he looked at me and smiled and that made me cry harder. It made me guilty and sad. You should be more grateful Neha. have no conclusions yet... All pain are real to the sufferers and right now I am in pain. Loads of it.”

In her caption, Neha Bhasin wrote, “A day in my journal as I struggle with certain challenges in my life. I neither write this as a victim nor a Victor. I just write as that seems as the most comforting thing to do. Sending everyone love.”

Reacting to the post, singer-actor Sushant Divgikr said, “My didi, you are and have always been one of the nicest humans I have ever met and have had the pleasure of meeting. I am with you now and always. Let me know whenever you need me and haazir ho jaayenge. For hugs and lots of laughs.” Salim Merchant dropped a red heart. Meghna Naidu commented, “Lots of love and strength meri hottie... Am just a message away so you can count on me always.” Shardul Pandit wrote, “Loads of love.”

Neha Bhasin has sung several hit tracks such as Swag Se Swagat, Asalaam-e-Ishqum, and Jag Ghoomeya.