Neil Patrick Harris Reveals What He Thought Was The Flu Turned Out To Be COVID-19 For His Family

Actor Neil Patrick Harris, best known as the star of How I Met Your Mother, revealed in an episode of the Today Show that he and his family had contracted the coronavirus sometime in March. Neil Patrick Harris is married to husband David Burtka and the couple are parents to nine-year-old twins - son Harper and daughter Gideon. Speaking on the show, Neil said months after their Covid-19 diagnosis, "We feel great." The 47-year-old actor said that when he and his family started showing early signs of the coronavirus, he thought it's just flu: "It happened very early (in the pandemic), like late March, early April. We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn't want to be paranoid about it." Speaking on the show, he added: "And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up."

Talking about his experience of battling the virus, Neil Patrick Harris said it may have been tough but all is good now: "It was not pleasant, but we got through it and have antibodies and are feeling good. We want to make sure everyone's doing their best to slow this down every way possible, for sure."

Neil Patrick Harris is among the several Hollywood celebs to have revealed their coronavirus diagnosis. In July, Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston said he had the coronavirus along with a video of him donating plasma. Ahead of that, several Hollywood names revealed their coronavirus diagnosis - actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the virus in March when they were in Australia. Celebs such as actors Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Olga Kurylenko, Game Of Thrones stars Kristofer Hivju and Indira Varma, and singer Pink had contracted the virus earlier this year.