Neil Nitin Mukesh Steps Down As Brand Ambassador Of The Universal Idol Over Non-Payment: "Three Cheques Bounced"

Johnny Gaddaar actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has stepped down as the brand ambassador of The Universal Idol—a music reality show—over non-payment issues. Exposing the company's sheer unprofessionalism, Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote on his Instagram Story that his team tried to resolve the issue multiple times, but to no avail.

The actor also mentioned that three cheques issued to him by the organizers bounced, constituting a "breach of trust."

Announcing his exit as the brand ambassador for The Universal Idol—associated with HMC Events—Neil wrote, "Despite repeated assurances, my agreed payments were not honoured. Three cheques issued towards the same have been returned unpaid/bounced, constituting a serious breach of trust and commitment. Multiple follow-ups by my team and me personally, and opportunities to resolve the matter amicably were made, unfortunately, without result."

He further said that he had withdrawn all present and future associations with the show, HMC Events, Shakeel Hassan—the founder and CEO of The Universal Idol and the MD of HMC Events—and his associates, with immediate effect.

Neil also said he will take the legal route to resolve the issue at the right time.

According to the show's official website, The Universal Idol is a "premier international singing competition dedicated to discovering extraordinary vocal talents and unforgettable performers from every corner of the world."

The contestants were selected after 15 auditions across 13 countries, including India, Pakistan, and the UAE.

It is organized by Dubai-based HMC Events LLC, an entertainment management firm "specializing in high-impact reality shows and large-scale international productions."

While Mohammad Ismail alias Shakeel Hassan serves as the show's founding president, one Mahammad Shafi Ahamad is its chairman.

Known for performances in films such as Johnny Gaddaar, New York, Kaththi, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Golmaal Again, Kavacham, and Saaho, Neil Nitin Mukesh was last seen in the 2025 black comedy thriller Ek Chatur Naar.