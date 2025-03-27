Neha Kakkar Breaks Silence On Melbourne Row: "Organisers Ran Away With My Money, We Had No Food Or Hotel"

Neha Kakkar recently received severe backlash upon arriving 3 hours late to her Melbourne concert. A video was soon shared on Reddit where the singer was seen breaking down and apologising to her fans.

Fans reacted strongly to her conduct and were heard teasing her for her behaviour.

One person yelled, "Go back! Rest in your hotel", while another person was heard saying, "This is not India, you're in Australia."

Someone else added, "We have been waiting for three hours."

Neha Kakkar has finally broken her silence on what exactly happened. She shared a carousel post on Instagram, breaking down the details of what took place at the concert and her harrowing experience with the sponsors.

The post read, "They said she came 3 hours late, did they even ask once what happened to her? What did they do to her or her brand? When I spoke on stage, I did not even tell anyone what happened because I did not want anyone to get harmed, because who am I to punish anyone? But now that it has come on my name, I had to speak up."

Neha continued in her post, "Do you know I performed for absolutely free for my Melbourne audience? The sponsors ran away with my money and other's money too. My band was not even given food, hotel, or even water. My husband and his boys went and provided them with food. Inspite of all this, we still went on stage and did the show without any rest because my fans were waiting for me, for hours."

She further elaborated that her sound check for the concert also got delayed for hours, and since the sound vendor was not paid, he refused to put the sound on. This led to a further delay for the sound check to start, and Neha and her team weren't even aware if the concert was even happening.

Neha revealed, "The organisers stopped picking up my manager's calls because they were running away from the sponsors and everyone."

She concluded by saying that thought this was just part of the unfortunate experience she had, she believed this much information was enough. She also thanked everyone who spoke to her kindly and clarified her situation, and expressed deep gratitude to all those who attended her concert that day, and cried with her as they danced their hearts out.