Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi And Others Attend Karan Johar's House Party

Karan Johar hosted a cozy get-together at his Mumbai residence on Friday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 27, 2018 11:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi And Others Attend Karan Johar's House Party

(L))Angad Bedi (R)Neha Dhupia

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Natasha Poonawala, Siddharth Roy Kapur also attended the party
  2. Vicky Kaushal was spotted outside Karan Johar's apartment
  3. Karan is currently busy shooting for his talk show Koffee With Karan

Parents-to-be Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi spent a part of their Friday with Karan Johar, who hosted a cozy get-together at his Mumbai residence. Neha and Angad were not the only once invited, Vicky Kaushal, Punit Malhotra, Natasha Poonawala, Siddharth Roy Kapur were also spotted exiting Karan's Bandra apartment on Friday night. Neha and Angad, who are a regular at parties hosted by the 46-year-old filmmaker, were spotted making their way out of the apartment together. We also spotted Vicky Kaushal outside Karan Johar's apartment. Vicky was casually dressed for the occasion. Natasha Poonawala, who is also a regular attendee of Karan Johar parties, was spotted minus her usual gang.

Here are photos from Karan Johar's house party:
 

q1t7h8bo

Neha Dhupia exiting Karan Johar's residence after the party

gr5vc0b

Angad Bedi also attended Karan Johar's house party with his wife

kb94l06g

Natasha Poonawala also attended Karan Johar's house party

tpem8blg

Punit Malhotra was seen exiting Karan Johar's residence in his car

bd4gbt2g

Vicky Kaushal was casually dressed for the occasion

Karan Johar, who is currently busy shooting for the sixth season of Koffee With Karan, which premiered last week, managed to take some time off his busy schedule to attend a party hosted by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Besides Karan, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawala were also invited to the party hosted at Manish Malhotra's residence. Kareena Kapoor was spotted arriving at Manish Malhotra's house along with her close friends Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla while Karan arrived solo.

Take a look at the photos here:

 

bqg1fb68

 

1vso9c58
mod2hv0g

 

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is also producing Kalank, which is being helmed by Abhishek Varman. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. He is also producing Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, which features Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy. Karan Johar also announced his directorial project Takht recently.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

karan johar partyNeha Dhupia Angad Bedi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveRahul GandhiCBI ChiefNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusVirat KohliKedar Jadhav

................................ Advertisement ................................