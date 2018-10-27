Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi And Others Attend Karan Johar's House Party

(L))Angad Bedi (R)Neha Dhupia

Highlights Natasha Poonawala, Siddharth Roy Kapur also attended the party Vicky Kaushal was spotted outside Karan Johar's apartment Karan is currently busy shooting for his talk show Koffee With Karan

Parents-to-be Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi spent a part of their Friday with Karan Johar, who hosted a cozy get-together at his Mumbai residence. Neha and Angad were not the only once invited, Vicky Kaushal, Punit Malhotra, Natasha Poonawala, Siddharth Roy Kapur were also spotted exiting Karan's Bandra apartment on Friday night. Neha and Angad, who are a regular at parties hosted by the 46-year-old filmmaker, were spotted making their way out of the apartment together. We also spotted Vicky Kaushal outside Karan Johar's apartment. Vicky was casually dressed for the occasion. Natasha Poonawala, who is also a regular attendee of Karan Johar parties, was spotted minus her usual gang.

Here are photos from Karan Johar's house party:



Neha Dhupia exiting Karan Johar's residence after the party

Angad Bedi also attended Karan Johar's house party with his wife

Natasha Poonawala also attended Karan Johar's house party

Punit Malhotra was seen exiting Karan Johar's residence in his car

Vicky Kaushal was casually dressed for the occasion

Karan Johar, who is currently busy shooting for the sixth season of Koffee With Karan, which premiered last week, managed to take some time off his busy schedule to attend a party hosted by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Besides Karan, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawala were also invited to the party hosted at Manish Malhotra's residence. Kareena Kapoor was spotted arriving at Manish Malhotra's house along with her close friends Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla while Karan arrived solo.

Take a look at the photos here:





Meanwhile, Karan Johar is also producing Kalank, which is being helmed by Abhishek Varman. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. He is also producing Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, which features Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy. Karan Johar also announced his directorial project Takht recently.