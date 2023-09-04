Neetu Kapoor's Tribute To Husband Rishi Kapoor On His 71st Birthday Is Pure Love

Image was shared by Neetu Kapoor. (Courtesy: neetu54 )

Wishes are pouring in for late actor Rishi Kapoor on his 71st birth anniversary, however, our heart's set on the special video tribute paid by his wife Neetu Kapoor to the actor, who died 3 years back. On Monday, Neetu Kapoor treated fans to a video titled Khullam Khulla With Rishi Kapoor, capturing the Bollywood journey of actor Rishi Kapoor from his early days in Bobby to his stellar performance in Kapoor And Sons. Uploading the video on her Instagram feed, the actress simply wrote, "In remembrance." The post received big love from Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Commenting below the post, Soni wrote, "We Miss You, Rishi."

Take a look at the wholesome video below:

On the 70th birth anniversary of her late husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor last year, Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable throwback picture on her Instagram handle. The image seemed to be from a party as Rishi Kapoor can be seen wearing huge chunky sunglasses while Neetu Kapoor is wearing a multicolor boa scarf. Sharing the image, the veteran actress wrote, "Happy birthday," followed by a heart emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan and Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped heart emoticons. Rishi Kapoor, 67, died in April 2020 after battling cancer for two years.

Here have a look at Neetu Kapoor's post:

On veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's 71st birth anniversary, his Agneepath co-star Sanjay Dutt also dedicated a heartfelt post to him. Sharing a picture of himself posing with Rishi Kapoor and his son Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt spoke highly of the actor in his caption that read, "Chintu Sir was more than family, he embodied the essence of one of the finest actors and human beings. His infectious laughter, stories, and genuineness knit us together. On his birth anniversary, the void he left is palpable, but the warmth of his memory keeps him alive in our hearts. Miss you, sir."

Rishi Kapoor's Aap Ke Deewane co-star Rakesh Roshan remembered the actor and his friend on this special occasion. Sharing a throwback gem, he wrote, "Chintu miss you, buddy, it's 4th Sept Celebrate!"

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia (blood cancer). He battled it for two years and passed away on April 30, 2020. He was also being treated in New York before he returned to India. He passed away when he was 67.