Neetu Kapoor Shares Cute Pic Of Son Ranbir And Daughter-In-Law Alia On Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: neetu54)

Celeb couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary today. To mark the big day, the Animal star's mom Neetu Kapoor posted a candid and absolutely adorable picture of the couple on her Instagram handle. In the picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen in an orange ensemble while her husband Ranbir can be seen wearing a white kurta. The two can be seen smiling their hearts out while folding their hands. For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir got married in April 14 of 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November of that year. Take a look at what Neetu Kapoor posted:

A picture of the power couple clicked at Salman Khan's Mumbai home had surfaced online a few days back. Alia and Ranbir joined the superstar to celebrate Eid. In the photo, shared by a Salman Khan fan page on X (formerly Twitter), Alia and Ranbir are seen posing with a man, who seems to be one of the house helps. For the Eid party, Alia picked a floral salwar kameez set. Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for a casual look with a tee paired with a denim jacket and jeans. The text attached to the picture read, “Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Salman Khan's home on the occasion of Eid.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Salman Khan's home on the occasion of Eid. pic.twitter.com/UlBDv8wBcA — Salman Khan Universe Fan Club (@salmanuniv) April 11, 2024

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, while Ranbir's latest appearance was in the blockbuster film Animal. Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Jigra and Love & War. Her husband, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.