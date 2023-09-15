Neetu Kapoor Dances With Daughter Riddhima At Her Birthday Party. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Send Wishes

Neetu - Riddhima at the party. (Courtesy: RiddhimaKapoor)

It's Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor's birthday and the Kapoor clan partied hard on Thursday night. Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram stories can vouch for the fact. In one of the stories, shared by Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor and the birthday girl can be seen grooving to the song Baat Ban Jaye. The mother-daughter sport their brightest smiles for the camera. Riddhima Kapoor received big wishes from sister-in-law Alia Bhatt, cousin Kareena Kapoor too. Let's begin with her mother. Sharing a picture with Riddhima from the party, Neetu Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Thank you for being mine. Happy Happy loveliness."

Alia Bhatt, who has just returned from vacation with husband Ranbir Kapoor, didn't forget to wish Riddhima Kapoor on her special day. Sharing a black-and-white picture of her, Alia wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday my favourite! Love you to the moon and back."

Kareena Kapoor treated her Instafam to a major throwback picture. In the frame, Raj Kapoor can be seen with child Karisma and baby Kareena and Riddhima. Kareena wrote in the caption, "Happiest birthday Ridzzzz... Love You."

Riddhima Kapoor shared a picture of herself. For the party, she chose a hot pink bardot top and black pants. She wrote in the caption, "A year older, A year bolder." Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry wished her happy birthday on the post. Take a look at the picture here:

Riddhima Kapoor is the daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She is the sister of Ranbir Kapoor. Riddhima has been married to Bharat Sahni since 2006. They share a daughter Samara, now 12 years old.