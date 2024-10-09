Neena Gupta On Winning National Award: "Honoured To Receive My Fourth..."

Neena Gupta was honoured at the National Film Awards ceremony on Tuesday. The actress took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Neena attended the event dressed in a pink saree. She teamed it up with a halter-neck pink blouse. The actress completed her look with matching flowers in her hair. Neena expressed her happiness on the big win in an Instagram post. Sharing a photo from the event, she wrote, “Honoured to receive my fourth national award from the honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu.”

Reacting to the post, Neena Gupta's Uunchai co-star Anupam Kher wrote in the comment section, “Jai Ho.” Actress Bhumi Pednekar added, “Congratulations ma'am.” Lara Dutta said, “Massive congratulations!!!”, while Anil Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations Neena.” Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap dropped a comment saying, “Congratulations ma'am,” and Kusha Kapila echoed her sentiments with the same remark.

Earlier, Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba, who is expecting her first child, also wrote a congratulatory message for her mom. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, the fashion designer wrote, "Will tell my baby NaniJi is the coolest and was winning National Awards since 1994 with flowers in her hair. #70thnationalfilmawards CONGRATULATIONS Neena Gupta.”

Talking about her working experience in Uunchai, Neena Gupta said on the red carpet, "For the last 30 years, I wanted to work with Sooraj Barjatya. When he called me, I couldn't believe it.I was working with all the 'dhurandar' actors, like Amitabh Bachchan Ji, Anupam Kher Ji, and Sarika Ji, and it was a great experience. This is my fourth National Award, and I want more because a National Award is a National Award. When asked the type of roles she wants to portray on screen, the actress replied, "There are 2-3 thousand characters I want to play."

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Kaagaz 2. Next, she will be seen in the Hotstar web series 1000 Babies.

