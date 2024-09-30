Anupam Kher Instead Of Gandhi On Fake Notes, Actor Says 'Anything Can Happen'

The notes have 'Resole Bank of India' printed on them.

It's no secret that veteran actor Anupam Kher is an invaluable asset to Indian cinema. However, the counterfeiters in Gujarat cranked up his value when they decided to paste his picture on fake Rs 500 denomination notes worth Rs 1.6 crore.

The incident came to light when two unidentified men duped an Ahmedabad bullion trader using fake notes featuring Bollywood actor Anupam Kher instead of Mahatma Gandhi.

Another interesting thing is that the notes have 'Resole Bank of India' printed on them, instead of 'Reserve Bank of India'. Images of the fake notes have gone viral on social media with many expressing shock at the incident, while others found it amusing.

Among them is Anupam himself, as he expressed his amusement at the incident. He took to his Instagram recently and shared a news clip of the fake currency bust.

He wrote in the caption, "My photo instead of Gandhi's photo on the note of five hundred???? Anything can happen".

Anupam Kher, who made his acting debut with the Mahesh Bhatt directorial 'Saaransh', is considered one of the finest actors in Indian cinema, he has played a variety of characters including numerous critically acclaimed leading or supporting roles.

His accolades include two National Film Awards. The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in 2016 for his contribution to Indian cinema and arts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in the Kangana Ranaut directorial 'Emergency', which is based on the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film has run into controversies over its censor certificate, and its release has been pushed many times.

