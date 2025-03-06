Neena Gupta On Pay Parity In Bollywood: "This Is A Man's World"

Neena Gupta, who made her Bollywood debut in the 1980s, has completed almost 40 years in the industry. The veteran actress recently opened up about not getting the same remuneration compared to her male counterparts.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Neena Gupta stated that even getting equal pay is of no use since we live in a man's world.

The actress said, "Yeh jeevan purush pradhan hai. Kya kar loge aap? Kya change lagoge, akele ja sakte ho aap, kisi ko saath le ke jaoge koi bhai, baap. (This is a man's world; what can you do? What change can you bring alone? Even if you have to go somewhere, you need a man; you need a husband, a brother. You can not walk alone)."

She added, "Padh likh ke bolte hai ghar mei baitho, abhi bhi pati maarta hai, kar sakthe ho change? (Women are told to sit in the house even after getting so much education. Even now, there are crimes against women. They get hit by their husbands. What can you do?)."

Earlier, Neena Gupta shared her honest thoughts about the Hema Committee report. Shared by the Kerala government in August 2024, the report highlighted discrimination and exploitation faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

In a conversation with NDTV, Neena Gupta had said, "I'm sorry, I'm going to be very pessimistic about it. I don't think it will happen in our country. You make committees, you do whatever, but it is very sad."

She added, "Women's safety is very difficult. Make committees, but women have to travel alone at night, ride on buses alone. What will you do? Will you give someone to every girl?"

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Dil Dosti Aur Dogs. The film also featured Sharad Kelkar, Tridha Choudhury, Tinnu Anand, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.



