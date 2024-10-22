NDTV World Summit: Kareena Kapoor Manifests A Crossover With Meryl Streep

Kareena Kapoor attended the NDTV World Summit on Tuesday. When asked about her global aspirations and if she would like to explore Hollywood or any other industry, she said, "With the world's coming together, everyone is watching every film. There is so much connectivity through events, films, and OTT platforms. I definitely want an international collaboration with an Indian actor, an American actor, or who knows, a Korean film. I think language knows no barriers; it knows no boundaries. I mean, never say never. I'm a huge fan of Meryl Streep. I would just love to stand in a frame with her, but I don't know if that would happen. Dreams do come true."

Kareena Kapoor also revealed her favourite collaboration. Her favourite collab was none other than Diljit Dosanjh (no surprises there). She said, "The best collaboration would be with Diljit. I'm his biggest fan; everybody knows. There was a song in the crew-Naina-and he has taken Punjabi music to a completely different level and put us on the global billboards. Whether it's his collaboration for Naina-he has been so true to his roots and culture. I hope he's my fan because I'm a big fan of his."

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in The Buckingham Murders. The film was released on September 13 and also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker, the film was presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor. Ektaa Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have previously collaborated for Veere Di Wedding and Crew - both hits. The actress was also seen in Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma this year. Before that, she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

On the personal front, Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and the star couple are parents to two sons - Taimur and Jeh. Kareena and Saif have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.