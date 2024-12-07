NDTV Indian Of The Year: Rajkummar Rao On Winning Actor Of The Year - "Truly Honoured"

Rajkummar Rao was honoured with the Actor of the Year award at the NDTV Indian of the Year 2024 in New Delhi on Friday evening. Recently, he shared a series of images on Instagram wherein he is seen posing with the trophy. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, he wrote, "Truly honored to receive the Actor of the Year at NDTV Indian of the Year Award. This year has been nothing short of incredible, and I'm deeply grateful for all the love and support. Here's to everyone who's been a part of this journey-this one's for you! Gratitude. #NDTVIndianOfTheYear Awards 2024 @ndtv."

Rajkummar Rao received prestigious recognition from Srikanth Bolla, a visually-impaired industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries. For those unfamiliar, Rajkummar also played the role of Srikanth Bolla in a film based on his real-life story. In his acceptance speech, Rajkummar expressed gratitude, saying, "This is my second Indian of the Year award. I received it in 2017, which was a phenomenal year, and 2024 has been kind to me as well. This is also a fabulous year for Indian cinema. Cinema can change lives and inspire people, and we've been telling beautiful stories through it."

Reflecting on his journey into acting, Rajkummar shared, "I'm not a futuristic person. I live in the moment. I've always wanted to be a film actor since I was in class 9 or 10. I never had a plan B. My plan B was to make my Plan A successful. I used to travel from Gurugram to Mandi House, and I wasn't chasing money or fame. I just wanted to work hard, and that's exactly what I did, and I will keep doing that."

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao has appeared in several films including Love Sex Aur Dhokha, MMS, Uday Singh, Shaitan, Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Chittagong, Kai Po Che!, Dolly Ki Doli, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Trapped, Behen Hogi Teri, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and Fanney Khan.