NDTV Exclusive: "We Cheer For Each Other Like Family," Jaideep Ahlawat On His Bond With RajKummar Rao And Vijay Varma

The Hindi film industry has been blessed to have witnessed some of the best talents from the Film and Television Institute of India. Namely Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, and RajKummar Rao who were all batchmates in 2005.

The trio have come a long way since then, having tasted immense success in web series and films, but what has remained unchanged is their bond and genuine good wishes for each other.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Jaideep Ahlawat recalled the good times, mentioning, "It hits you in the most unexpected moments. When we sit together, talk about those hostel nights, those endless chai breaks, it's crazy to think we've all come this far. There's a deep bond there. We cheer for each other like family."

For the unversed, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, and RajKummar Rao had worked together in the 2012 film titled Chittagong. Jaideep and Vijay also impressed the audience in the 2023 Netflix film Jaane Jaan, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Jaideep Ahlawat is currently gearing up for the release of Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, where he will be seen playing the role of a calculative mafia boss. He will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta. The film is dropping on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

RajKummar Rao has Bhool Chuk Maaf to look forward to. Another Maddock Production, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Wamiqa Gabbi.

As for Vijay Varma, he has Ul Jalool Ishq, Matka King, and Mirzapur 3 to look forward to.