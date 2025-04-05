Exclusive: "So Generous, And So Present At Every Moment," Says Catriona Balfe About His <i>The Amateur</i> Co-Star Rami Malek

The upcoming vigilante action spy thriller film titled The Amateur by 20th Century Studios is all set to open exclusively in India, on April 10, 2025. The film's world premiere took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York. The film is directed by James Hawes.

The film has an ensemble cast featuring Rami Malek, Laurence Fishburne, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Holt McCallany, and Adrian Martinez. The cast was joined by screenwriters Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli, producers Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson and executive producer JJ Hook at the screening.

Catriona Balfe who enjoys a massive fandom for her show Outlander, had the loveliest of things to say about her co-star Rami Malek.

She said, "It was impressive to see him at work and just see how laser-focused he is and how he can just be so present in a moment, as well as what a generous actor he is. Inquiline's (Catriona) backstory unfolds gradually, revealing a complex character who, like Charles (Rami), is driven by a quest for justice but also the weight of loss."

She added, "What's beautiful to watch is how they tentatively get to know each other. They understand each other in many ways, and it's wonderful to see how their trust unfolds, scene after scene."

As for their characters, Charlie Heller (Malek) is a marvellous but introverted decoder for the CIA, who works out of a basement office at headquarters in Langley. His life flips completely when his wife is killed in a treacherous London terrorist attack. When his supervisors refuse to act upon it, he takes matters into his own hands and thus unravels a dangerous trek across the globe, as he sets off to track down the culprits.

