NDTV Exclusive: Director Gauri Shinde On Hema Committee Report: "Women's Safety Is A Non-Negotiable Basic Right"

The release of the Justice Hema Committee report caused a major uproar in the Malayalam film industry and it initiated a conversation across the nation against the harassment of women at workplaces. Director Gauri Shinde, known for making films like English Vinglish, Dear Zindagi, spoke exclusively to NDTV's Abira Dhar and shared her thoughts on the report. Gauri Shinde said in clear words, "Women's safety is a non-negotiable basic right." When asked about the harassment women face at workplaces across various sectors in India, Gauri told NDTV, "My thoughts are exactly what anyone would and should have. Women's safety is a non-negotiable basic right. And if there is any sign of harm to that sanctity, it has to be dealt with a firm hand and strict rules, no doubt."

Gauri also talked about forming "centres of powers" if the existing workplaces fail to ensure safe and secure environment for female employees to function. Gauri told NDTV, "If women's jobs are at stake for speaking out, then we have to be enabled to form our own centres of power and create jobs and films and a place where the state can enable that and fund independent projects."

Gauri Shinde added, "There has to be a solid long-term solution to this. A woman cannot lose her dignity and her dreams. In such an apparently progressive profession where we are creating, what that shapes the thinking of society at large, it's shocking that the very place can be a part of such mind-numbing acts. Even after a worldwide #MeToo movement .... How is there no change?"

Meanwhile, actor Mohanlal has resigned as President of the under-fire Association of Malayalam Movie Actors, or AMMA, following an avalanche of sexual assault and rape allegations against some of Mollywood's biggest names, including veteran actor Siddique and filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan.