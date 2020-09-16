Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Serious Men Is Coming Soon On Netflix. Release Details Here

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Nawazuddin_S/)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film Serious Men will premiere on Netflix on October 2, the actor announced on social media on Wednesday. The Netflix film is an adaptation of Manu Joseph's book of the same name and it has been directed by Sudhir Mishra, known for helming movies like Chameli, Calcutta Mail, Main Zinda Hoon and Inkaar. Sharing an update about the film with his fans on Twitter, Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote: "Seriously bata raha hoon. Serious Men, premieres October 2, only on Netflix." He also shared a video, towards the end of which the film's name with a picture of the actor wearing a suit flashes on the screen.

Serious Men revolves around the story of an underachiever named Ayyan Mani (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who uses his son Aadi's newfound fame as a boy-genius to earn money and improve his family's status. Earlier, announcing the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote: "Finding fame was easy. But staying famous? That's where things get tricky. Watch a slum dweller's rags to riches story while he lays what's most important on the line."

Finding fame was easy. But staying famous? That's where things get tricky. Watch a slum dweller's rags to riches story while he lays what's most important on the line. #SeriousMen Coming soon on @netflix_in@sejtherage @bhaveshmandalia @BombayFablespic.twitter.com/IS4BscmAbM — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 16, 2020

Co-produced by Bombay Fables and Cine Raas, Serious Men will also feature Aakshath Das, Indira Tiwari, Shweta Basu Prasad and Nassar.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had earlier revealed in an Instagram post that Serious Men fulfills his dream of working with Sudhir Mishra. In his post, he stated that he waited for almost 20 years before he for the opportunity to collaborate with the director. Read it here:

Serious Men is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's third collaboration with Netflix - the other two being series Sacred Games and crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai.