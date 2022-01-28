Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Palatial New Mumbai Home Is Now Ready: Report

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared this image. (courtesy nawazuddin._siddiqui)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's bungalow in Mumbai is now ready, news portal Pinkvilla reported recently. The report added that the house was designed by the actor and it is named after Nawazuddin Siddiqui's late father Nawabuddin Siddiqui and it is called Nawab. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's father died at the age of 72 in 2015. The Pinkvilla report stated, "It took 3 long years for the house to be completed. The structure of the house is said to be inspired by his old house in the village. The actor has renovated the bungalow himself and turned into an interior designer to get the perfect look of the house just as he wants."

Earlier this month, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a glimpse of his stunning house and he wrote: "A good actor can never be a bad human, because it's his inner purity that brings out the good act."

This is the post we are talking about:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, best known for his critically-acclaimed work in the Gangs Of Wasseypur series of films and the Sacred Games web-series, was seen in 2020 release Serious Men. He is currently working on two projects - No Man's Land and Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Last year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated in the Best Actor category at the International Emmy Awards for his role in Serious Men, a satirical drama film based on Manu Joseph's book of the same name.

In terms of films, the actor will next be seen in Heropanti 2 and Bole Chudiyan. He has starred in films like Badlapur, Kick, Raman Raghav 2.0, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raees, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Motichoor Chaknachoor and Raat Akeli Ha, to name a few.