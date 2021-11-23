International Emmys 2021: On The Red Carpet, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Said, 'Feels Good To Make India Proud'

Highlights
- Nawazuddin was nominated for Serious Men
- He was nominated in the Best Actor category
- The Best Actor award went to David Tennant
Nawazuddin Siddiqui lost the International Emmy for Best Actor (to David Tenant, no less) but he still feels like a winner. Speaking to NDTV on the red carpet at the award show in New York, the 47-year-old actor said, "We will win today, tomorrow or ten years later but the good thing is at least we are reaching here. I am happy with the nomination, at least our films are reaching here. Feels good to make India proud." Nawazuddin was nominated for his performance as Ayyan Mani in Serious Men; the Best Actor award went to David Tennant who played serial killer Dennis Nilsen in the miniseries Des.
This was Nawazuddin Siddiqui's second year at the International Emmys; he was at the award show in 2019 with two shows competing for Best Drama - Sacred Games and McMafia, which won. This year, he was up for the Sudhir Mishra-directed Serious Men playing a father who passes off his young son as a genius.
Ahead of the International Emmys, Nawazuddin wrote in an Instagram post: "#SeriousMen was a dream project for many reasons and one of them was working with the great director Sudhir Mishra. It's an honour to be nominated for the prestigious Emmys. I still cannot forget my last experience here. I'm overjoyed as this is my second time at the Emmys and that too with a Netflix title."
See Nawazuddin Siddiqui's post here:
The Best Actor nod for Nawazuddin Siddiqui was one of three nominations Indian shows received this year at the International Emmys, none of which they won. Web-series Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen, lost Best Drama to the Israeli production Tehran and Vir Das' Netflix special Vir Das: For India lost Best Comedy to the blockbuster French show Call My Agent!
Serious Men was Nawazuddin Siddiqui's last screen outing; he has an extensive lineup for next year including Heropanti 2, Bole Chudiyan and No Land's Man.