International Emmys 2021: On The Red Carpet, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Said, 'Feels Good To Make India Proud'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui lost the International Emmy for Best Actor (to David Tenant, no less) but he still feels like a winner. Speaking to NDTV on the red carpet at the award show in New York, the 47-year-old actor said, "We will win today, tomorrow or ten years later but the good thing is at least we are reaching here. I am happy with the nomination, at least our films are reaching here. Feels good to make India proud." Nawazuddin was nominated for his performance as Ayyan Mani in Serious Men; the Best Actor award went to David Tennant who played serial killer Dennis Nilsen in the miniseries Des.

This was Nawazuddin Siddiqui's second year at the International Emmys; he was at the award show in 2019 with two shows competing for Best Drama - Sacred Games and McMafia, which won. This year, he was up for the Sudhir Mishra-directed Serious Men playing a father who passes off his young son as a genius.

Ahead of the International Emmys, Nawazuddin wrote in an Instagram post: "#SeriousMen was a dream project for many reasons and one of them was working with the great director Sudhir Mishra. It's an honour to be nominated for the prestigious Emmys. I still cannot forget my last experience here. I'm overjoyed as this is my second time at the Emmys and that too with a Netflix title."

The Best Actor nod for Nawazuddin Siddiqui was one of three nominations Indian shows received this year at the International Emmys, none of which they won. Web-series Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen, lost Best Drama to the Israeli production Tehran and Vir Das' Netflix special Vir Das: For India lost Best Comedy to the blockbuster French show Call My Agent!

Serious Men was Nawazuddin Siddiqui's last screen outing; he has an extensive lineup for next year including Heropanti 2, Bole Chudiyan and No Land's Man.