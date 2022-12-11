How Nawazuddin Siddiqui Wished Daughter Shora On Birthday

Nawazuddin with his daughter Shora. (courtesy: nawazuddin._siddiqui)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is on cloud nine. After all, it is his daughter Shora Siddiqui's birthday. To make his darling daughter's day a special one, the actor has shared a montage featuring glimpses of Shora. The album screams love from miles away. Nawazuddin has also written a note. It read, “Happiest Birthday, My love, Shora Siddiqui.” Fans have showered love on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter in the comments section. A person wrote, "Happy Birthday, Shora." Another added, "Happiest b'day Carbon copy of dad."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also dropped some pictures of Shora on his Instagram Stories. Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/nawazuddin._siddiqui/2990299441640276792/

Now, check out this happy picture of Shora Siddiqui. Sharing the picture, Nawazuddin wrote, “Stay blessed.”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/nawazuddin._siddiqui/2990307052716750991/

This one is from the Diwali festivities. Here, Shora Siddiqui looks adorable in a yellow suit.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/nawazuddin._siddiqui/2990308656953956174/

On Daughter's day this year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a cute pic of Shoran and wrote, “There is nothing more precious than your smile, Happiest Daughters Day.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Haddi. The noir revenge drama is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. A while back, the actor shared a few stills from the sets of the film and shared his experience of working on the project. He wrote, “From working with the transgender community on sets to playing one, the experience of shooting ‘Haddi' has been surreal.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared the first look from Haddi in August. At that time, the actor said, “Crime has never looked this good before. Haddi, a noir revenge drama starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a never-seen-before avatar. Filming begins, releasing in 2023.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Heropanti 2. The film featured Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Amrita Singh was also part of the film. Apart from Haddi, Nawazuddin is part of Bole Chudiyan and Tiku Weds Sheru. He also has Noorani Chehra alongside Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur.