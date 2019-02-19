Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Sanya Malhotra's 'Beautiful' Photograph Trailer Has Many Celeb Fans

Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Sanya Malhotra in a still from Photograph trailer (Courtesy YouTube)


  1. Photograph releases on March 15
  2. Sanya stars opposite Nawazuddin in the movie
  3. Photograph is written and directed by Ritesh Batra

The trailer of Ritesh Batra-directed Photograph has been trending as it became a favourite of celebs and moviebuffs alike soon after its release. The trailer of Photograph begins on a promising note and is also being talked about because of the unusual pairing of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra. Ayushmann Khurrana, who co-starred with the 26-year-actress in Badhaai Ho, described the trailer in just a word and wrote: "Beautiful". Gajraj Rao, who too was part of the film, wrote: "What a lovely trailer!" Photograph was screened at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival in February.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, Twitter is also going gaga over Photograph's storyline and how Sanya Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have brought out just the right shade of emotions. "This pairing might be unconventional but it looks really good," wrote a user while another added: "Looking forward to this movie! Beautiful trailer." There are tweets for the award-winning filmmaker as well. "First Lunchbox and now Photograph. Ritesh Batra is a gem," read a tweet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The trailer of Photograph will have you glued to the screen through the length of it. It depicts how a camera-person from Mumbai falls in love with an aspiring student (Sanya Malhotra), who rediscovers herself through the photos clicked by her partner (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

Photograph had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January followed by its European premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival next month. Written and directed by Ritesh Batra, Photograph is presented by Amazon Studios in association with The Match Factory and is scheduled to hit screens on March 15.

